Cloud backup & recovery Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Emergen Research

Cloud backup & recovery Market Trends – Emergence of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing.

The global cloud backup & recovery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.69 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing cloud computing adoption by organizations is projected to drive global cloud backup & recovery market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for remote data backup and restoration to enhance business outcomes is expected to augment global cloud backup & recovery market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing is expected to further accelerate growth of the global cloud backup & recovery market going ahead. Rising adoption of cloud computing among SMEs is also expected to propel growth of the market in future.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Backup & Recovery market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Key Highlights of Report

• Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud platform among enterprises is driving revenue growth of the hybrid segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period.

• In terms of market revenue, the SME segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud computing in small and medium enterprises to reduce operational costs.

• BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to other end-use segments during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud backup & recovery solutions in the banking industry.

Key companies profiled in the Cloud Backup & Recovery report include:

Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud backup & recovery market on the basis of type, user type, end-use, and region.

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

o Hybrid

o Public

o Private

• User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

o SMEs

o Large Enterprise

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Education

o Government

o Retail

o Telecommunication & IT

o Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

