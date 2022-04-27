Computer aided diagnostics (CADx) Market Size 2021-2028| Key Players – FUJIFILM, McKesson, iCAD Inc, GE Healthcare.

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding health checkups and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are significant factors driving market growth.

The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.

A mammogram is the primary testing step in detection of potential breast cancer or disease. Mammography is a screening tool used for detection and diagnosing breast cancer. A digital mammography transforms the X-ray into an electronic image of the breast that saves onto a computer, and images are immediately visible. The mammography segment is expected to account for substantially high revenue share, followed by X-ray and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) segments during the forecast period.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Further key findings in the report

• In January 2019, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., which is a U.S. manufacturer of Electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells electron sources for usage in electron microscopes and other instruments.

• Europe accounted for a significantly robust share in the global computer aided diagnostics market in 2019. Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, and favorable healthcare coverage are some key factors boosting market growth. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia account for significantly high share in the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue into the future.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market landscape.

The Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) report are:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market based on application, imaging modalities, end-use, and region:

• Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Liver Cancer

o Oncology

o Others

• Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Mammography

o X-Ray

o Ultrasound

o MRI

o CT Scan

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Diagnostic Centers

o Others

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

