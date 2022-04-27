Signing of Joint Action Plan between Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and UN Agencies in Morocco

MOROCCO, April 27 - A joint action plan was signed Tuesday in Rabat between the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and the UN agencies in Morocco with the main objective of supporting the integration of youth in the economic and entrepreneurial fabric.

Inked at a ceremony chaired by Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the plan is meant to promote multilateral cooperation between the two parties, as one of the major directions of the Kingdom's foreign policy deployed under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, said the ministry in a statement.

In this regard, Bensaid stressed that multilateral international cooperation contributes to the realization of many important projects, adding that his department is committed to providing a new dynamic especially for the integration of youth in the economic and entrepreneurial fabric.

The problem of youth is now mainly employment, a situation that needs to be handled to provide new opportunities, he noted.

The Ministry has worked on new trades, notably video games in view of their importance on the international economic market, he said, affirming that the convergence of views is likely to facilitate action to ensure the inclusion of this important section of Moroccan society.

This joint plan, which involves the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Morocco, UN-Habitat in Morocco, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Morocco and the UNESCO Office for the Maghreb, intends to strengthen strategic mechanisms to consolidate fruitful relations with regional and international organizations and to support the capacities of the sectors of youth, culture and institutional and technical communication, in addition to the realization of pilot projects in different regions of the Kingdom.

It will focus on supporting the new generation in the role of youth, analyzing the situation of Moroccan youth and building the capacity of young people in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation.

