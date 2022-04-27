Association of security guards endorses Pangilinan's vice-presidential bid

ALFONSO, CAVITE -- An association of security guards becomes the latest supporter of the vice-presidential bid of Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan two weeks after the historic endorsement from Pampanga farmers.

The endorsement was made during the 36th anniversary of the Corporate Protection Services Philippines, Inc., (CORPS) held here. CORPS is a security agency seeking to professionalize its security guard members.

"Ang laban ng ating bise-president ay napakabigat. Marami ang naninira sa ating bise-presidente.... Nilalaglag siya ng ibang sektor pero tayong mga security guards, hindi natin siya ilalaglag," CORPS President Buddy Robrigado said after the motorcade attended by more than 5,000 motorcycle riders from different security agencies. (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=401459438185605)

Robrigado also heads the National Association of Professional Security Officers and Guards (NAPSOG), which has 10,000 members.

As a long-time colleague and friend of Pangilinan, Robrigado vouched for the lawmaker, underscoring his clean track record and heart for the marginalized, particularly the farmers and fisherfolk.

"Kaya bilang ama ninyo, personal akong nakikiusap sa inyo na tangkilikin natin ang Team Leni-Kiko. Sila lang ang pag-asa natin para umunlad ang ating bayan. Walang iba," he said.

Robrigado also lauded presidential aspirant Leni Robredo for recognizing the security guards in her birthday campaign caravan in Pasay yesterday, saying this is the first time that the sector has received that kind of recognition and importance.

"Ngayon narerecognize na ang mga security guards dahil alam nina VP Leni at Senator Kiko kung gaano kahalaga ang kontribusyon na ibinibigay ng ating mga security guards sa ating ekonomiya," he said.

Pangilinan, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Robrigado and the entire membership of CORPS and NAPSOG for their commitment to support his candidacy.

"Mahal ko ang aking bansa. Kapag mahal mo ang iyong bansa, mahal mo din ang iyong mga kababayan... Hindi ko kayo bibiguin. Magiging tapat ako sa aking tungkulin. Sa tulong ninyo, ang ganoong tapat at totoo na gobyerno ang mailuloklok natin at magkakaroon ng pag-asang mai-angat ang buhay ng lahat," Pangilinan said.

Just like in Pampanga, the security guards raised Pangilinan's hands to formally show their full support for him in the upcoming May 9 elections.