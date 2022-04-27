PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 25, 2022 Bong Go to new PNPA graduates: Stay committed in protecting the Filipino people and serving the country Senator Christopher "Bong" Go encouraged the cadets who have graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to stay committed in protecting the Filipino people and serving the country as new members of the police force. On Thursday, April 21, President Rodrigo Duterte led the 43rd Commencement Exercises of the PNPA for Bachelor of Science in Public Safety "Alab-Kalis" Class of 2022 at the Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite. Alab-Kalis, which stands for "Alagad ng Batas ng Kakalinga sa Sinilangang Bayad", has 229 graduating cadets. Among those who graduated, 206 will be joining the Philippine National Police (PNP), 12 will be serving at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and 11 will be joining the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). "Para sa mga nakapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral sa PNPA, congratulations po sa inyong lahat. Malaki po ang tiwala namin sa inyo ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte that you'll be able to serve and protect our fellow Filipinos. Inaasahan namin na tapat ninyong mapaglilingkuran ang bayan," expressed Go. "Alam ko pong mahirap ang inyong pinagdaanan para makarating kayo dito kaya naman continue to inspire and influence other youths who are also taking up the same paths," he added. Meanwhile, as a guest of honor and a keynote speaker at the PNPA graduation rites, President Duterte urged the new graduates to serve the country well. "Isa lang ang gusto kong hindi ninyo makalimutan, you took your oath of office at sabihin ko sa inyo, legal� whatever be administrative or otherwise, in the course of your duty, I would like to express to you now na � 'yung tama lang. Do not go out of your legal parameters. Iyong tama lang na trabaho ng pulis� alam niyo ang inyong obligasyon sa taumbayan," Duterte stressed. Echoing the President, Go also encouraged the graduates to fulfill its role in nation-building, ensure the nation's peace and order, and continue the Duterte Legacy of promoting a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. "Ngayon po na kayo ay mga ganap na public servants, stay committed and determined to pursue the Duterte Legacy to ensure that no Filipino is left behind," urged Go. "Alam naman po natin ang tapang at tatag ng ating mahal na Pangulo. Ipagpatuloy lang po natin ang parehas na serbisyo sa ating mamamayan," he continued. During the start of the Duterte administration, Go was instrumental in pushing for the salary increase of uniformed personnel as promised by President Duterte. In January 2018, President Duterte signed Joint Resolution No. 1 which increased the base pay of all military and uniformed personnel in the government. In recognition of the role they play in maintaining national security and peace, the resolution doubled the base pay of a Police Officer I in the PNP, Private in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and their equivalent ranks in the BJMP, BFP, Philippine Public Safety College, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority. "Alam niyo from the very start po ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte, kahit noong kampanya pa po niya, naintindihan namin talaga 'yung trabaho ng pulis, ng bumbero at ng ating mga jail officers. At isa sa mga ipinagmamalaki namin na hindi po pinagsisihan ay ang ipinaglaban 'yung pagdodoble po ng sahod ng pulis," Go previously shared. "Noong umupo siya noong 2016, naisakatuparan po noong 2018. Ako po 'yung isa sa inutusan niya at tumulong po sa desisyon na 'yon na idoble po ang sahod ng ating mga pulis para magsipag sila at umiwas po sa kolokohan," the lawmaker cited. "Alam po namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang hirap ng inyong trabaho, kaya noon pa ay inuna na naming isinulong ang pagtaas ng sweldo. Overall, the salary adjustments resulted in a 58% average increase for all uniformed personnel," he added. The senator has also filed Senate Bill No. 393 to provide free legal assistance to police and military officers, explaining that law enforcers sometimes hesitate to implement the full force of the law, fearing harassment from powerful personalities who may file cases against them in connection with the performance of their official duties. "Tulungan natin ang ating mga pulis para magampanan ang kanilang tungkulin. Basta nasa tama kayo, ipaglalaban namin kayo ni Pangulong Duterte," he ended.