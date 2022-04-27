Hontiveros files resolution urging Senate to investigate shooting incident in Bukidnon

Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed PSR No. 999 urging the proper Senate Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the land dispute involving the Manobo-Pulangihon Indigenous Cultural Community's (ICC) ancestral domain in Bukidnon, which resulted in gunshot injuries.

"Land disputes have been a longstanding issue in our country that often end in violence. Paulit-ulit ang ganitong mga insidente dahil wala tayong maayos na polisiya na tuluyang magwawakas sa karahasan, lalo na laban sa ating katutubo. It's time we have proper legislation that can address this," Hontiveros said.

In PSR No. 999, Hontiveros cites the April 19, 2022 incident, in which the security personnel of a pineapple plantation in the Province of Bukidnon fired on a group that included members of the Manobo-Pulangihon ICC, Presidential candidate Leodegario "Ka Leody" de Guzman, and Senatorial candidates Roy Cabonegro and David D'Angelo.

According to reports, five people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the incident: farmer organizer Nannie Abela, who was hit in the chest, and ICC members Bae Charita Anglao del Socorro, Datu Didilusan Arroyo, Orlando Lingaolingao, and Eger Dabatian.

"Ang mga katutubo ay isa sa mga pinakabulnerable sa ating lipunan. Huwag nating hayaang dahas ang katapat ng kanilang mapayapang paggiit ng karapatan sa kanilang lupang ninuno. Let's not forget that there is always an option to work towards a peaceful resolution," the senator said.

The resolution also stated that the incident stemmed from a dispute involving the Manobo-Pulangihon ICC's ancestral domain claims over a 995-hectare agricultural estate also covered by a Forest Land Grazing Management Agreement (FLGMA) issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources that expired in 2018.

This conflict led to armed men driving some 1,000 tribal families out of the land in 2017, forcing most of them to live in makeshift road-side shelters lacking in basic necessities, such as access to water.

"Bakit nandoon pa ang security personnel sa lupang iyon kung nag-expire na ang FLGMA noong 2018? Talagang hindi na makatao ang pagtrato sa ating mga katutubo. Pilipino din sila na dapat kapantay ng lahat ng mamamayan. Dapat sama-sama nating kinokondena ang ganitong pang-aapi at pang-aabuso. May responsibilidad tayong tiyakin na bawat Pilipino ay namumuhay sa ating bansa ng mapayapa," Hontiveros concluded.

