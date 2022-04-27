Submit Release
Hontiveros reaffirms support for Sumilao farmers' fight for land

PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 26, 2022

HONTIVEROS REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR SUMILAO FARMERS' FIGHT FOR LAND

Senator Risa Hontiveros reaffirmed her full support for Sumilao farmers in their fight for their ancestral domain during her visit in Sumilao, Bukidnon last Monday, April 25, 2022.

"Isang karangalan ang makasama kayong mga Sumilao farmers. Sobra akong humahanga sa inyong buong tapang na pagtindig sa inyong mga karapatan. Kaisa niyo ako sa inyong laban," Hontiveros told the farmers.

Hontiveros then said that she had previously supported the Sumilao farmers when they first marched from Bukidnon to Metro Manila to fight for their ancestral land.

The senator also highlighted her authorship of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program with Extension Reforms Law or CARPER Law to ensure and expedite the distribution of land to farmers across the country.

