PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 27, 2022 Architects in the country rally behind Gatchalian's re-election in the Senate The 42,000-strong members of the professional organization for architects in the country has decided to rally behind the re-election of Senator Win Gatchalian in the coming May 9 elections. The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) issued a resolution endorsing the candidacy of Gatchalian and committed themselves to work tirelessly to help ensure that he gets re-elected. The resolution was adopted on February 17 during the UAP's 5th National Board of Directors meeting. UAP members are committed to strengthening the profession and establishing a collaborative platform for all stakeholders of the architecture profession and other built environment professions. Early this year, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 2480 seeking to improve the standard of professional practice and service of architecture through strengthened regulatory measures that will foster professional growth and development. Under the bill, it seeks to create a Multipartite Council for Architecture that will serve as a platform for policy concerns in the education, internship, professional regulation and continuing professional development for architecture and that will promote collaboration among various stakeholders. "As the architectural profession grows, the role of architects in building communities likewise expands. Architects, in making designs, consider the health, safety and welfare of the people. Thus, the continuing education and professional standards of architects must always be in check to ensure their professional growth and stimulate their competence to be at par with the world's best," the senator said in filing the bill. At the same time, Gatchalian also filed Senate Bill No. 2481 which aims to create a Council of the Built Environment ("Council") that will exercise powers and functions pertaining to policy advisory, oversight, and collaborative platform among the different built environment professions with the primary objective of professionalizing and promoting synergy and cooperation among the built environment professions. Gatchalian has committed to re-file the said bills and be the champion of the architecture profession at the 19th Congress, if and when he gets re-elected. Pangalawang termino sa Senado ni Gatchalian suportado ng mga arkitekto sa bansa Napagpasyahan ng organisasyon ng 42,000 na mga propesyonal na arkitekto sa bansa na suportahan ang kampanya para sa pagpapatuloy ng termino ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa Senado. Sa isang resolusyong inilabas ng United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), ine-endorso nila ang muling pagtakbo ni Gatchalian sa halalan sa Mayo 9 at sinabing sisiguraduhin nila ang pagpanalo ng kandidatura ng mambabatas. Ang nasabing resolusyon ay pinagtibay noong Pebrero 17 kasabay ng 5th National Board of Directors meeting ng UAP. Ang mga miyembro ng UAP ay nakatuon sa pagpapalakas ng propesyon at pagtatatag ng isang plataporma para sa lahat ng stakeholders sa larangan ng arkitektura at built environment. Enero ng taong kasalukuyan nang ihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill 2480 na naglalayong maiangat ang pamantayan ng propesyonal na kasanayan at serbisyo ng mga arkitekto sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng paglalatag ng mga mas mahusay na regulasyon na lalo pang magpapaunlad ng nasabing propesyon. Layon ng panukalang batas na lumikha ng Multipartite Council for Architecture na magsisilbing plataporma para tugunan ang mga kinakailangang polisiya na may kinalaman sa edukasyon, internship o pagsasanay, professional regulation, at tuloy-tuloy na professional development sa arkitektura na magtataguyod ng kolaborasyon sa iba't-ibang stakeholders. "Habang lumalawak ang hanay ng propesyunal na mga arkitekto, lumalawak din ang papel na kanilang ginagampanan sa kanilang mga komunidad. Isinaalang-alang ng mga arkitekto sa kanilang mga disenyo ang kalusugan, kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mga tao. Kaya dapat matiyak din ang patuloy na edukasyon at pagsunod sa pamantayan ng professional architecture upang mas maiangat pa ang kanilang kakayahan at maihanay sila sa mga pinakamahusay sa mundo," sabi ng senador sa kanyang inihaing panukalang batas. Kasabay ding inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 2481 na naglalayong magtatag ng Council of the Built Environment ("Council") na mabibigyan ng kapangyarihan at tungkulin na may kinalaman sa policy advisory, oversight, at pagkakaroon ng collaborative platform sa iba't -ibang built environment professions. Nangako si Gatchalian na muling ihahain ang mga nasabing panukalang batas at magsisilbing tagapagtaguyod ng arkitektura sa 19th Congress, sakaling muli syang mahalal.