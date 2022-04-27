"LPPWP@15 Mobile Photography Contest" highlights Earth Day celebration--Villar

PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 27, 2022 "[email protected] Mobile Photography Contest" highlights Earth Day celebration--Villar Sen. Cynthia Villar said the on-site competition for amateur photographers dubbed "[email protected] Mobile Photography Contest" was launched to mark the country's celebration of Earth Day. The photo competition highlights the theme of this year's Earth Day celebration, which is "Invest on Planet Earth." Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, noted the photo competition will capture the beauty and biodiversity at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). LPPWP, formerly known as Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), was included in the "List of Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. " "It was then known as LPPCHEA. Now, we call it as the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). It was proclaimed by the Philippine government a critical habitat on Earth Day 15 years ago (April 22, 2007) through Presidential Proclamation No. 1412, " related Villar. Upon the enactment of the Republic Act No. 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (E-NIPAS) Act on June 22, 2018, LPPWP was legislated as a National Protected Area. Since then, Villar said, so many things have been happening at LPPWP, including threats of reclamation. "But our resolve and commitment to keep the Ramsar Wetland of International Importance in our country thriving and safe from damages and threats, is still strong," she guaranteed. "I am sure the photographers will find a lot of subjects or inspiration for their pictures in our wetland. The migratory and endemic birds, mangroves forest, the native trees, the now pristine shoreline, and of course its corner of the Manila Bay teeming with fish now," also related the senator, a known environmental advocate. The 175-hectare nature reserve LPPWP is located south of Manila Bay. It has 35 hectares of mangrove forest providing sanctuary to 82 wild bird species from China, Japan and Siberia. This last natural bastion in the metropolis, Villar also said, is home to three endangered or vulnerable bird species--Black-Winged Stilt, Chinese Egrets and Philippine Duck. The senator extolled that their collective efforts and actions have turned LPPWP into what it is now-a beautiful sanctuary and center of biodiversity in an urban setting. "Truly, a rare find nowadays amidst the concrete jungle that our cities have turned into," noted Villar. She thanked their partners, especially the DENR National Capital Region and the LPPWP Protected Area Management Board, for the support and assistance in keeping LPPWP at the forefront of their activities and programs. The activitiies, she said, included the photo contest. "We hope that many photographers will participate in the competition." ### "[email protected] Mobile Photography Contest, tampok sa Earth Day celebration-Villar Sa pagdiriwang ng bansa sa Earth Day, ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na inilunsad ang "[email protected] Mobile Photography Contest," on-site competition para sa amateur photographers. Itinatampok sa photo competition ang tema ng Earth Day celebration sa taong ito na "Invest on Planet Earth." Sinabi ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, na ipakikita sa photo contest ang kagandahan at biodiversity ng Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Kabilang ang LPPWP na dating tinatawag na Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) sa "List of Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. " "It was then known as LPPCHEA. Now, we call it as the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). It was proclaimed by the Philippine government a critical habitat on Earth Day 15 years ago (April 22, 2007) through Presidential Proclamation No. 1412, " ayon kay Villar, kilalang environment advocate. Sa pagpasa sa Republic Act No. 11038 o ang Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (E-NIPAS) Act noong June 22, 2018, idineklara ang LPPWP na legislated National Protected Area. Simula noong hanggang sa ngayon, sinabi ng senador na napakarami ng pangyayaring kinakaharap ang LPPWP kabilang na ang bantang reklamasyon. "But our resolve and commitment to keep the Ramsar Wetland of International Importance in our country thriving and safe from damages and threats, is still strong," kanyang paniniyak. "I am sure the photographers will find a lot of subjects or inspiration for their pictures in our wetland. The migratory and endemic birds, mangroves forest, the native trees, the now pristine shoreline, and of course its corner of the Manila Bay teeming with fish now," sabi pa ng senador. Ang LPPWP ay 175-hectare nature reserve sa timog ng Manila Bay na may 35 ektaryang mangrove forest. Santuwaryo ito ng 82 wild bird species mula sa China, Japan at Siberia. Nagsisilbi rin tahanan ang LPPWP na tinagurian ding "last natural bastion in the metropolis" sa may tatlong endangered o vulnerable bird species--Black-Winged Stilt, Chinese Egrets at Philippine Duck. Ipinagmalaki ng senador na naging magandang santuwaryo at sentro ng biodiversity sa urban setting ang LPPWP dahil sa kanilang pagsusumikap. "Truly, a rare find nowadays amidst the concrete jungle that our cities have turned into," giit ni Villar. Pinasalamatan niya ang kanilang partners lalo na ang DENR National Capital Region at LPPWP Protected Area Management Board sa suporta at tulong para mapanatili ang LPPWP sa forefront ang LPPWP sa mga aktibidades at programa. Kabilang sa aktibidades ang on-site photo competition. "We hope that many photographers will participate in the competition."