PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release April 27, 2022 Signing of Judicial Marshals law to empower justice system - Gordon Senator Richard J. Gordon today welcomed the signing of Republic Act No. 11691 establishing the Judicial Marshals, calling it as a great day for the Philippine justice system. Gordon, author and sponsor of the measure, said that members of the judiciary could breathe a sigh of relief with the formation of the new body. "Today, members of the judiciary will be braver in resolving the thousands of cases within our courts. They shall not be swayed with the threat of lives against them," remarked Gordon in a statement. "This law is in recognition of their efforts, risking their lives just to uphold what is right and just in accordance with the constitution and by-laws of our beloved land," he added. With the signing of the law, the government shall create a body primarily responsible for the safety and protection of the Judiciary's members, officials, personnel, and property, including the integrity of the courts and proceedings. It is also mandated to conduct threat assessments and launch investigations on crimes and other offenses committed versus employees of the judiciary and court property. Since 1999, about 160 judges, lawyers, and court personnel have been slain, many of them slain due to the nature of their work. Gordon also underscored the importance of a healthy justice system as a pillar of a democratic society. "We hope to see the day where justice only favors the truth and be swayed by outside forces; this is a step in the right direction," said Gordon. "Without the truth, there is no reality, no democracy, and no freedom. Are we truly free if lies dominate our consciousness?" he continued. It may be recalled that Gordon has made several privilege speeches regarding the assassination of judicial officials. He decried the killing of Trece Martires, Cavite assistant city prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza by a motorcycle-bound assassin. Mendoza was killed on New Year's Eve 2021 whilst skipping rope outside his home. Gordon also made his first privilege speech in Aug. 2004, when he sought justice for Judge Voltaire Mendoza, who was brutally murdered in Tanauan, Batangas. The law is just one of the several measures Gordon filed and passed into law for the welfare of members of the judiciary. He also extended the survivorship benefits to bereaving legal relatives of deceased personnel of the state's National Prosecution Service.