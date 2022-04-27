State leaders meet with Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou

VIETNAM, April 27 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (R) shakes hands with Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said on Tuesday.

President Phuc made the statement while hosting a reception in Ha Noi for Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese President spoke highly of the contributions made by the Lao Vice President to the development of Laos-Việt Nam special relations and congratulated Laos on the country’s important achievements in recent years.

He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), its people will effectively carry out the resolution issued at the 11th National Congress of the LPRP as well as the socio-economic development plan for 2021–2025, bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and revive the economy.

Welcoming the results of talks held earlier the same day between the Lao Vice President and her Vietnamese counterpart Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, President Phúc underlined that, to promote the efficiency of the bilateral cooperation, the two sides should collaborate in order to carry out agreements reached by high-ranking officials, particularly the outcomes of a State visit by the Vietnamese President to Laos in August 2021.

The two countries were urged to seek new sources and orientations for cooperation projects, especially strategic infrastructure that connects the two economies and capitalise on the seaport system and 17 free trade agreements Viet Nam has signed, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), so as to expand markets for exports of both Việt Nam and Laos.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation in defence, security, education-training, healthcare, people-to-people exchanges, partnerships between localities, and continue supporting each other at international forums, especially in maintaining solidarity and the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

For her part, Vice President Yathotou voiced delight at paying an official visit to Việt Nam in her new position and conveyed regards from General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to President Phuc and high-ranking officials of Việt Nam.

She highly valued the Vietnamese people’s recent achievements in all fields, especially in the implementation of the resolution issued at the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

She also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support to Laos during the past struggle for national independence as well as the current cause of national construction, protection and development, pledging that she will spare no efforts in strengthening the Laos-Việt Nam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

The two sides underscored the significance of the ‘Việt Nam - Laos, Laos - Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022’ and agreed to hold activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Việt Nam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, thereby contributing to bolstering sentiments among people of the two countries, particularly younger generations.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on April 26 hosted a reception for Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou. — VNA/VNS Photo

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on the same day hosted a reception for Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou.

Huêk congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great achievements across fields, and highlighted significant contributions of the Lao NA through all periods in general and during the tenure when Pany Yathotou worked as the Chairwoman of the NA.

The Vietnamese top legislator pledged to make every effort to enhance the relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Noting her delight to see Việt Nam's developments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pany Yathotou said as a close friend of Việt Nam, she is proud of the country’s socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

She suggested the two NAs and People’s Councils of cities and provinces, especially border localities, continue their cooperation and exchange of experience in law-making and supervision.

The legislatures should continue to monitor the implementation of cooperation projects rolled out by the Governments to ensure their progress, she said, suggesting Vietnamese and Lao NA deputies, including female legislators, tighten collaboration and continue with experience exchange, particularly in protecting rights and interests of women.

Pany Yathotou lauded Hue’s initiative to establish a cooperation mechanism between legislative bodies of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia to share opinions and experience in a more timely and effective manner.

Huệ stressed that the Vietnamese legislature is ready to consider and remove institutional obstacles in order to facilitate cooperation between businesses of the two countries, contributing to raising the two-way trade and advancing the economic, trade and investment ties.

The Vietnamese NA also supports the enhancement of training of Lao students as well as the exchange of professional skills between officials of the two countries, Huệ continued.

Both agreed that Việt Nam and Laos will coordinate to organise activities in the Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to mark the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

On the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year (Bounpimay), Huệ asked Pany Yathotou to convey his greetings to NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane and other leaders of Laos. — VNS