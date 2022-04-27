Beer Market Report 2022-2027: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth And Forecast

Beer Market Growth

The global beer market size reached US$ 640.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 750.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2022-2027.

Beer is a carbonated beverage that is prepared by fermenting malted barley with water and yeast. It is most commonly consumed as an alcoholic beverage due to its long fermentation period. Some other ingredients like fruits and herbs are added to the drink for additional flavor and fragrance. There are different commercially available varieties of beer, including ale, lager, stout, India pale ale, and porter. Moderate and measured beer consumption has been linked with reducing stress, and preventing weak bones, Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, and heart and circulatory system diseases.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Beer Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (ASBRF), Anheuser-Busch InBev., Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited, Carlsberg Group, Diageo plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Groupo Modelo., United Breweries Group, Oettinger Brauerei GmbH, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Global Beer Market Trends:

The onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting imposition of regulations for lockdowns and social distancing in numerous countries have influenced on-premises consumption and sales of beer. On the contrary, this trend gave rise to the demand for home delivery services and to-go packs through online platforms. Additionally, the growing availability of craft and specialty beer brewed in exotic flavors, such as chocolate, honey, sweet potato, and ginger, is further driving the market growth. Alcohol-free and low-calorie beer is also gaining traction amongst the young population. Besides this, cross-cultural practices and the growing western influences are among the factors that are increasing the global sales of beer.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcoholic Content, Flavour, Distribution Channel, and Region

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Market Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content:

High

Low

Alcohol Free

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Store

Convenience Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

