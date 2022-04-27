Majority of Historic Sites Benefit from Restoration, Rehabilitation Programs (Minister)

MOROCCO, April 27 - The majority of the most visited historic monuments and sites in Morocco benefit from rehabilitation, restoration and enhancement programs in a continuous and sustainable manner, said Monday minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

The year 2022 witnessed a restoration program for several historic sites, including the Portuguese city of El Jadida, the historic wall of the Hassan mosque and the Chellah site in Rabat, the Lixus historic site in Larache, Aghmat in Marrakech, Volubilis in Meknes, the Merinid Medersa in Salé, the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah Museum in Essaouira, the Badii Palace, the Bahia Palace, the Menara Pavilion and the Saadian Tombs in Marrakech, in addition to the historic site of Agadir Oufella, the minister pointed out at the House of Representatives (lower house).

During this year, a budget of 4 million dirhams was devoted to the launch of the restoration and technical studies for the benefit of these historic sites, said the minister, adding that his department also contributes to the rehabilitation of numerous monuments placed under the responsibility of local authorities and regional councils, in addition to support in heritage matters with a view to creating convergence between the interventions of the State and those of regional and local councils.

Mr. Bensaid stressed that the ministry's plan is by no means limited to a single restoration of these sites but rather to the establishment of a tourist plan allowing them to accommodate entertainment and commercial spaces so as to put in place an economic dynamic, to make it a tourist destination for Moroccans and foreigners and to consecrate the concept of cultural tourism.

The official underlined that the ministerial decision on the creation of the "Morocco Brand" has passed the necessary legislative steps for its implementation, adding that currently the work is focused on the revision of the law on the protection of national cultural heritage, which will soon be submitted to the General Secretariat of the Government.

Regarding the awareness-raising side, the ministry organizes activities and events throughout the year, including conferences and festivals to promote Moroccan heritage, said the minister, noting that the importance of these activities increases during the month of heritage (from April 18 to May 18).

On the creation of youth centers in rural areas, Mr. Bensaid said that the ministry aims, within the framework of its action plan, to expand them in partnership with local authorities according to the needs expressed, by contributing to the financing and implementation of joint management mechanisms between these establishments, the ministry, the communities concerned and the ministries of agriculture and employment.

To date, the ministry has 670 youth centers, spread over the regions and provinces of the Kingdom, including 378 establishments in urban areas and 292 in rural areas, he said, noting that this year will be marked by the equipping and upgrading of 200 Youth Centers and 50 camps.

MAP 26 avril 2022