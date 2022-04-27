Sports Clubs To Benefit from Stimulus Initiative Package
GFT announced they are launching a program to provide education, employment, and mentoring programs for our aspiring sportsmen and women aged 18 to 35.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND , AUSTRALIA , April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Grand Final Technologies (GFT) announced they are launching a program under the ActiveKIT initiative being delivered by the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport (DTIS) in collaboration with Health and Wellbeing Queensland.
The new partnership is with GFT, the Department of Tourism, Innovation, and Sport, and the Gold Coast-based Registered Training Organisation, Prestige Service Training.
The program is aimed at strengthening Queensland sports clubs and getting the community more active.
The initiative will provide education, employment, and mentoring programs for our aspiring sportsmen and women aged 18 to 35. Improve the health and well-being of the wider community, and add a revenue stream to Clubs up to $30,000 a year.
“We are excited to support these projects to actively boost Queenslanders’ health and wellbeing in city, regional, rural and First Nations communities,” said Health and Wellbeing Queensland Chief Executive, Dr Robyn Littlewood. "Some Queenslanders are missing out on the benefits of exercise while trying to balance the commitments of 2022. We know 59 per cent of adults and 46 per cent of kids aren’t active enough to make a noticeable difference to health and wellbeing.”
The ActiveKIT program aims to improve these rates by investing in innovative ways to stay fit and healthy. We are excited to support these projects to actively boost Queenslanders’ health and wellbeing in city, regional, rural and First Nations communities.”
“Player welfare is important to us. As a coach I’m thrilled to be involved in a program that supports players past, present, and future.” Mepi Faoagali General Manager.
“Sports Clubs are such an important part of our community. I support any initiative that helps the survival and growth of community clubs. In providing employment and career pathways for athletes following their dreams, or transitioning out of their sport, it’s extremely important to support our local sports clubs.” says Matt Denny, Australian Olympian & Pelleres Ambassador.
“We want to help sports clubs who are struggling. Mentoring and employment programs are great for mental health. The life and business skills experienced will be beneficial on and off the field.” Adam Bowcutt, Communications Director, Pelleres.
The benefits of this new partnership include:
• An education, employment, and mentoring program for up and coming sportsmen and women.
• A program directly targeting the community to get more active and healthier using innovative systems and devices developed in Queensland.
• Increased Sports Club income, minimum $30,000 per year.
About GFT:
GFT Brisbane based sports company. Founded in 2009. Australian International Design Award winner. Sydney Powerhouse Museum Award winner. Fitness and exercise programs, accredited courses.
