Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest Pre-Cinco de Mayo Pet Party Ever
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Companies Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals who love landing sweet jobs, and help us generate proceeds to make a positive impact #findtalentedprofessionals #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
A passion driven venture mentoring girls to design eco-sustainable fashion and learn positive values #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund parties that make a positive impact. The Sweet Pet Party will be on 05/04 at 5 PM.
This year, Recruiting for Good is celebrating Cinco de Mayo differently with The Sweetest Pet Party Ever; Happy Cuatro Cinco.
The Pre-Cinco de Mayo Invite Only Party will be on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good will sponsor healthy appetizers and doggie treats.
For every drink, bought at party on 5/04/22 between 5-7pm; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Bring your happy pets, and sweet human friends...This is The Perfect Party for Adults at Least 21 Years Old Who Love to Make a Positive Impact!"
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com and we will add you to our list for invite only parties in LA. Our next invite only party for sweet women is in June (Belgian chocolates and pampering treats), then, celebrate the 4th of July with a foodie extravaganza. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Land a Sweet Job + Party for Good
