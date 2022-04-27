Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,234 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest Pre-Cinco de Mayo Pet Party Ever

Imagine The Sweetest Pre-Cinco De Mayo Pet Party Ever #happycuatrocinco www.HappyCuatroCinco.com

Imagine The Sweetest Pre-Cinco De Mayo Pet Party Ever #happycuatrocinco www.HappyCuatroCinco.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Companies Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals who love landing sweet jobs, and help us generate proceeds to make a positive impact #findtalentedprofessionals #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Companies Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals who love landing sweet jobs, and help us generate proceeds to make a positive impact #findtalentedprofessionals #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

A passion driven venture mentoring girls to design eco-sustainable fashion and learn positive values #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

A passion driven venture mentoring girls to design eco-sustainable fashion and learn positive values #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Finally a Social Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends...Equally Loved by Dems and Repubs #jointhepetparty www.JoinThePetParty.org

Finally a Social Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends...Equally Loved by Dems and Repubs #jointhepetparty www.JoinThePetParty.org

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund parties that make a positive impact. The Sweet Pet Party will be on 05/04 at 5 PM.

Join us to Celebrate Happy Cuatro Cinco! Please, bring your happy pets (dogs please), and your sweet human friends.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

This year, Recruiting for Good is celebrating Cinco de Mayo differently with The Sweetest Pet Party Ever; Happy Cuatro Cinco.

The Pre-Cinco de Mayo Invite Only Party will be on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good will sponsor healthy appetizers and doggie treats.

For every drink, bought at party on 5/04/22 between 5-7pm; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Bring your happy pets, and sweet human friends...This is The Perfect Party for Adults at Least 21 Years Old Who Love to Make a Positive Impact!"

About

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com and we will add you to our list for invite only parties in LA. Our next invite only party for sweet women is in June (Belgian chocolates and pampering treats), then, celebrate the 4th of July with a foodie extravaganza. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Land a Sweet Job + Party for Good

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest Pre-Cinco de Mayo Pet Party Ever

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.