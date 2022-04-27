Author and Retired Police Lieutenant Patricia L. Blake to be Featured on Close Up Radio

YERINGTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rogers famously said, “When I was a boy, I would see scary things in the news. My mother would say to me, look for the helpers.”

Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant and the author of Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me!

Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me! is a personal account of the powerful emotional side of police work and its impact on officers and families.

“I realized my story could make a difference with people who find themselves in times of terror, stress or desperation. It’s important for them to know that there is a higher power that care and is there for you. I hope that it makes a difference in people's lives,” says Patty. “And I hope that they gain new insight and perspective on police officers. I believe most of us are there for the right reason.”

Patty says Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me! required three years of intense work.

“When writing a book, every word needs to be the right word,” says Patty. “I go into some in great detail on incidents that made a huge impact on me and things that no person should ever have to witness.”

Patty was inspired to become a police officer following a traumatic near-death experience with her first husband as a 19-year-old.

“I experienced a spiritual miracle,” recalls Patty. “God touched me on the shoulder and instantly took away the terror and the grief and filled me with this incredible spirit of peace and love, knowing his presence was there. There is a greater spirit of love and peace watching over us.”

Since that fateful day, Patty says God has guided her throughout her life to protect the innocent and the vulnerable, and she would go on to serve a police officer for 33 years.

“It was a calling. I wanted to make a difference to help the children,” says Patty. “I loved working in the streets and in the field, because it's so fluid, and you make such a difference. I was incredibly blessed to work different assignments and I always saw them as a chance to learn how to be a better leader and make a difference not only in the community but with the officers themselves.”

Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me! is dedicated to the incredible heroes, our first responders and our military warriors.

Close Up Radio will feature Patricia L. Blake in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 29th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389