Basalt Fiber Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Basalt Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global basalt fiber market reached a value of US$ 300.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 565.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2027. Basalt fiber refers to a product derived from naturally occurring complex basalt rock. It is very similar to glass in composition and is considered to be an excellent alternative to glass fiber and carbon fiber. It is composed of pyroxene and minerals, including plagioclase and olivine. It is characterized by high structural integrity and excellent mechanical properties. It is also widely used for its high tensile and impact strength, a wide range of thermal performance and superior electromagnetic properties. Commonly used as a replacement for asbestos, it is employed in numerous industries, such as electrical, construction and automotive sectors, due to its exceptional adhesive capabilities, excellent resistance to chemicals and ultraviolet (UV) radiations, and low hygroscopic quotient.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/basalt-fiber-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing need for better building and road performance is primarily facilitating the widespread adoption of basalt fiber across various industrial verticals, especially in the construction industries. Basalt fiber reinforces the cement, removes brittleness from the mixture, acts as a bridge at cracks due to their high tensile strength, and increases the energy absorption capacity of the concrete. , can be attributed to the increasing need for effective non-corrosive and high-impact fibers, represents a prime factor driving the basalt fiber market growth. Growing environmental concerns, along with This is further supported by the rising government expenditures on various infrastructural and smart city development projects, further creating a demand for green industrial materials, such as basalt fiber, which in turn, is propelling the market growth. Rapid expansion in the construction activities and investments made by governments of various countries in several infrastructural projects. Additionally, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward basalt fiber reinforced plastic (BFRP) over steel rebar for improving the shelf-life of civil engineering structures is acting as another growth-inducing factor. propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising environmental awareness amongst the masses has prompted the deployment of eco-friendly basalt fiber, which is further contributing to market growth.

Basalt Fiber Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the basalt fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Basaltex NV

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

INCOTELOGY GmbH

Isomatex

Kamenny Vek

Mafic

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd

ASA.TEC GmbH

sjn AG Suchmaschine der Technik

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Zhejiang Hengdian Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global basalt fiber market on the basis of product, type, form, method, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product:

Rebar

Fabric

Roving

Chopped Strands

Mesh and Grids

Others

Breakup by Type:

Composites

Non-Composites

Breakup by Form:

Continuous

Discrete

Breakup by Method:

Pultrusion

Prepregs

Compression Moulding

Hand Layup

Resin Moulding

Vacuum Infusion

Spray Gun

Filament Winding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Electrical and Electronics

Wind Energy

Marines

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2618&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Eco Fiber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eco-fiber-market

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-fiber-prepreg-market

Knitted Fabric Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/knitted-fabric-market

Nonwoven Fabrics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.