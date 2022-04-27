Global Power Inverter Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 71.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022-2027. Power inverters are electronic devices that are used to change direct current (DC) from batteries, solar panels and high voltage DC transmission lines to alternating current (AC). Solar power inverters and modified sine wave power inverters are the most commonly used variants. Unlike conventional generators, power inverters are highly efficient and a reliable source of power supply that offers low operating costs and eliminates the inconvenience of using change-over switches. Nowadays, they are available in various sizes, types and power ranges, which are used for operating different tools, household appliances and electrical equipment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

A significant increase in the use of electronic appliances and gadgets, such as air conditioners, televisions, laptops and refrigerators, due to rapid electrification and urbanization are propelling the power inverter market growth. Power inverters provide an uninterrupted power supply and act as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies. Besides this, with the growing environmental concerns, power inverters are gaining traction over traditional generators, as they produce zero-emissions while providing electricity and functioning quietly. Furthermore, the development of new technologies with enhanced features associated with the operation of these inverters, like extended-battery lifespan and low maintenance costs, is also bolstering the market growth.

Power Inverter Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the power inverter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Emphase Energy Inc.

ABB Ltd

Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Omron Corporation

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global power inverter market on the basis of type, application, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Type:

<5KW

5KW to 95KW

100KW to 495KW

Above 500KW

Breakup by Application:

Motor Drives

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Rail Traction

Wind Turbines

Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EVs/HEVs)

Solar PVs

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Utility

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

