Microscopy Market Size Worth USD 11.54 billion in 2031 to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%

Growth Engines

Companies in the microscopy market are strategically focusing on launching advanced products in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Horiba, a company manufacturing measurement and analysis solutions, launched EasyImage, a new imaging tool for Raman microscopy. This new tool allows quick and easy acquisition of meaningful chemical images of the samples. Similarly, in November 2020, Carl Zeiss AG presented three new models of field emission scanning electron microscopes and the new ZEISS Gemini 3 column. These three new models, namely, are ZEISS GeminiSEM 360, 460, and 560. These are custom-made models for sub-nanometer imaging and analytics.

The global microscopy market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the product, the microscopy market has been segmented into:-

Microscopes

Software

Accessories.

Microscopes segment is further segmented into optical microscopes (confocal microscopes, compound microscopes, digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, and other optical microscopes); scanning probe microscopes (atomic force microscopes, near-field scanning optical microscopes, and scanning tunneling microscopes); electron microscopes (scanning electron microscopes and transmission electron microscopes); and other microscopes. Electron microscope held the largest share of the microscopy segment in 2020. Factors attributing to the growth of this segment include increasing use of these microscopes owing to increasing nanotechnology research, their better resolution characteristics, and technological advancements.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global microscopy market has been segmented into :-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest market share of the global microscopy market in 2020. Factors such as the dense presence of the prominent players in the region, availability of wide range of microscopic products, and greater usage of microscopes for various purposes across all the industries and research organizations are driving the demand for microscopic products in the region. Further, launch of technologically advanced microscopes by the key players in this region is further driving the growth of the microscopy market in North America.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global microscopy market include: -

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher

Nikon Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Olympus Corporation

Bruker

Jeol USA, Inc

Oxford Instruments

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Cameca, among others.

