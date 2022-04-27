Bold City Heating & Air Provides Ductless Heating & Cooling Services in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air has expanded its services.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the ductless heating & cooling systems market size is estimated to reach 145 billion by 2026. Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that they are now providing ductless heating & cooling services in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, said people don’t have to live with a long and messy installation project.

“The versatility and compact equipment of a ductless split system tailors to your requirements and upholds exacting levels of efficiency, comfort, air quality, control, and aesthetics,” Pilakovic said.

The growth in smart homes, according to the CTA, is also expected to create a demand for ductless systems. An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.

Regarding how customers rate Bold City Heating & Air, the company has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Google.

“If you’re struggling to resolve temperature control in a single room, several rooms, older home, new build, renovation project, or just about anywhere, Bold City Heating & Air has a solution,” Pilakovic said. “We don’t need to pull down walls or compromise the architectural integrity of your home in any way.”

For more information, please visit https://boldcityac.com/about-us/

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States