Global Plant Growth Chambers Market Size, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Industry Trends 2022 to 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plant Growth Chambers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global plant growth chambers market reached a value of US$ 469.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 720.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A plant growth chamber refers to an artificial environment created for cultivating and examining the growth of plants. It is equipped with controlled humidity, light, temperature, and atmospheric gas composition to regulate the conditions of plants as per their requirement. A plant growth chamber is made using metals and coated with a white enamel finish. It also consists of sensors, touchscreen controls, observation windows, extra lighting, spray nozzle packages, alarms, and glass doors. Nowadays, it is gaining popularity among researchers to determine the effects of specific biotic and abiotic parameters during the lifecycle of plants.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global plant growth chambers market is driven by rising food security concerns. This has escalated the demand for plant-based chambers to enhance the productivity of agricultural land. Besides this, governments across various countries are extensively investing in the innovation of food production technology. They are also promoting the development of an artificial and sustainable environment for plant growth due to unpredictable climate changes and occurrences of natural calamities. These chambers offer better and consistent crop quality and efficient use of space and energy with better insulation, propelling their demand across the agricultural sector. Furthermore, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing population and declining arable land are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Plant Growth Chambers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant growth chambers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aralab

• Binder GmbH

• Caron Products & Services Inc.

• Conviron

• Darwin Chambers

• Hettich Benelux B.V.

• Percival Scientific

• PHC Corporation Biomedical

• Snijders Labs

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Weiss Technik

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plant growth chambers market on the basis of equipment type, application, function, end use and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Reach-in

• Walk-in

Breakup by Application:

• Short to Medium Height Plants

• Tall Plants

Breakup by Function:

• Plant Growth

• Seed Germination

• Environmental Optimization

• Tissue Culture

Breakup by End Use:

• Clinical Research

• Academic Research

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

