Ministry of Transport announces 10 new seaports

VIETNAM, April 27 - A container ship docks at Cái Mép - Thị Vải Seaport. The total number of ports nationwide are brought to 296 — Photo baobariavungtau.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Ten new ports have been added to the list of Vietnamese seaports, bringing the total number nationwide to 296.

The Ministry of Transport has just issued Decision No 552/QĐ-BGTVT announcing the list of ports belonging to Vietnamese seaports.

Newly-added ports are Nosco port in Quảng Ninh seaport; Long Sơn general port belongs to Nghi Sơn seaport; Hải Hà – Quảng Trị petroleum port; Pacific Petro international petroleum port in Tiền Giang Province; Tân Cảng Giao Long port in Bến Tre province; Duyên Hải 2 thermal power plant port in Trà Vinh province.

In addition, two ports of Vũng Tàu seaport have also been added, Cái Mép Gemadept - Terminal Link port and Cái Mép general port.

In Hải Phòng, VIMC Đình Vũ wharf and FGG specialised wharf are also added to this list. Some seaport areas have a large number of ports, including Hải Phòng with 52 berths and Vũng Tàu with 48 berths.

The Việt Nam Maritime Administration said that the port system stretching from the North to the South have been promoting their role as a hub for goods trade in the context of the country's deep integration.

Data from the Việt Nam Maritime Administration has just been released showing that the volume of goods through the seaports maintained its upward momentum in the first three months of this year, reaching nearly 180 million tonnes, up 4 per cent over the same period last year, container cargo maintained a steady increase of 6 per cent over the same period, reaching 6.2 million TEUs (tonne equivalent unit). — VNS

