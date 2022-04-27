St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 @ approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland St, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. would not leave a residence. Further investigation revealed that Morale had entered and remained in a residence which he had no right to, used obscene language & engaged in threatening behavior, and violated court ordered conditions which prohibit Morale from engaging in threatening behavior. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Detox

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.