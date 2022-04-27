Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A4002867

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton       

 

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 @ approximately 1907 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland St, St. Johnsbury

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.                                               

 

AGE: 60

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. would not leave a residence. Further investigation revealed that Morale had entered and remained in a residence which he had no right to, used obscene language & engaged in threatening behavior, and violated court ordered conditions which prohibit Morale from engaging in threatening behavior. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/08/2022 @ 0800 hours       

 

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

 

BAIL: Detox

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

