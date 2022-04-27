St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 @ approximately 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland St, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call that Ralph Morale Jr. would not leave a residence. Further investigation revealed that Morale had entered and remained in a residence which he had no right to, used obscene language & engaged in threatening behavior, and violated court ordered conditions which prohibit Morale from engaging in threatening behavior. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Detox
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.