WARPSPACE Enters New Phase of Business New Logo and Visuals Unveiled
The year 2022 marks an important milestone as WARPSPACE enters a new phase of its business.
WARPSPACE was founded in 2016 by Associate Professor Toshihiro Kameda (current Chairman) and Akihiro Nagata (current CTO), who were both involved in the satellite project "Yui" at the University of Tsukuba, and Satoru Tsunemachi (current CEO), an alumnus of the said University.
In 2019, WARPSPACE began the development of the “WarpHub InterSat”, an optical inter-satellite data link service in space. In 2021, a demonstration satellite “Nichirin” was put into orbit from the International Space Station by Astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
While welcoming new members internationally, Series A financing has been closed in October 2021. The company is currently working day and night on developing WARP-02 (name to be announced soon), the first satellite that will comprise the "WarpHub InterSat" service in preparation for its launch. In addition, as previously reported, the company is actively talking with government agencies and businesses around the globe by participating in major overseas exhibitions while establishing a Washington, D.C. base to advance into the U.S. market.
In 2022, starting with the R&D project commissioned by JAXA, WARPSPACE will finally enter a new phase that will pioneer a new era of space communications based on the assets built up along with help from various stakeholders. Entering this new phase, the company decided to change the logo and visual image for two reasons. One is to clarify its pursuit of a leading company in the market. Another is to renew its enthusiasm as a company while cherishing our past roots.
Please see the following page for the detailed process that led to this design.
https://v2.warpspace.jp/
Satoru Tsunemachi, with pleasure, said, “It has been six years since we launched WARPSPACE. At that time, we did not yet have concrete needs, and there were many technical hurdles to overcome. Despite such a difficult start, we are very grateful for the generous support from many people who believe in us. Thanks to their support, we have moved forward step by step, believing that the world needs WarpHub InterSat. As we enter the year 2022, the need for optical communications in space is rapidly growing worldwide as the framework of our service begins to solidify, and our team grows. We, WARPSPACE, will seize the opportunity and lead the new era of space communications while respecting what we have built up so far. To achieve this, we need to become even more resilient. We need to be agile in our development and business activities. The update of our logo and visuals is to express this commitment. We will work even harder to grow our business so that our logo and visuals will be used for decades and centuries to come. We appreciate your continued support for WARPSPACE.”
