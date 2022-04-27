Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 4600 Block of Brooks Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:44 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an unoccupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 28-year-old Brandon Davis., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###