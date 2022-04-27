Influencer RuPawl the Doggie Drag Queen is a Winner in the 26th Annual Webby Awards
Influencer RuPawl Tops the Shortlist for International Awards Honoring Best of Internet.
RuPawl brings so much joy to our communities; that is the most important part of what we do!”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents of Internet Influencer RuPawl the Doggie Drag Queen announced today that they have been named the Best Animal in the Social category in the 26th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian & Writer; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Felecia Hatcher, CEO, Black Ambition, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Co-Founder & CEO, Neeva; David Droga; Founder and Chairman, Droga5, R/GA; Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO, PRETTYBIRD; Dan Pfeiffer, Co-Host, Pod Save America and Werner Vogels, VP & CTO Amazon.
— Arturo Cortez, Puppy Parent
RuPawl is a canine influencer (rupawl_official on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok) who is widely considered the "Top dog of drag" (Socialite Life). Throughout the years, this rescue chihuahua has gained a following for their recreation of iconic looks worn by celebrity drag queens in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. They have a fandom that includes celebrities, drag queens, artist, activists, and other influencers.
"We are so thrilled to be recognized once again for our creativity and presence on the Internet," said creator, designer, and puppy parent J.R. Lizárraga. "RuPawl brings so much joy to our communities; that is the most important part of what we do," said Arturo Cortez, also a parent and creative consultant.
RuPawl the Doggie Drag Queen will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.
This year’s Webby Special Achievement honorees include: Megan Thee Stallion (Webby Artist of the Year), Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy (Webby Lifetime Achievement), Takashi Murakami (Webby Special Achievement), Drew Barrymore (Webby Special Achievement), Adam Scott (Webby Best Actor), and #saygay (Webby Social Movement of the Year).
Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger) the Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony – presented by Verizon – will take place in New York City on Monday, May 16, and will celebrate the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night’s big winners on May 16th at #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter, and the show at webbyawards.com.
ABOUT RUPAWL
RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen is the creation of J.R. Lizárraga, PhD. Along with their partner Arturo Cortez, PhD, they adopted RuPawl (also known as Xóchitl) from the San Francisco SPCA. RuPawl is a rescue chihuahua mix pup who loves dress-up, fashion photo shoots, long walks, and agility training.
Learn more about RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen at www.rupawl.com.
Find The Webby Awards Online:
Website: webbyawards.com
Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards
Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards
Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards
YouTube: youtube.com/webby
Snapchat: TheWebbyAwards
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, includingWebsites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.
Jose Lizarraga
RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen
+1 510-589-5604
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other