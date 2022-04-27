Plastic Recycling Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028

Reports And Data

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Plastic Recycling Market and its key segments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new comprehensive market research report on the global Plastic Recycling market that discusses in detail the market dynamics, technological advancements, macro- and micro-economic factors, economic growth in each major regions, and current and emerging market trends. The report offers key statistical information such as market size, market share, revenue growth and contribution, CAGR, regional and global expansion, supply chain and value chain analysis, and overall overview of the Plastic Recycling market. The report has been formulated with crucial information obtained from primary and secondary research such as interviews, journals, and government documents and is further validated by industry experts, professionals, and analysts. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer critical insights into key companies operating in the market and overall competitive landscape.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Biffa, Stericycle, Republic Services, Inc., WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Veolia, Shell International B.V. Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., and Covestro AG.

Market Dynamics:

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of incorporating advanced technologies in manufacturing and production processes and increased investments in developing robust technological solutions. Companies operating in the market ramped up the value chain and global supply chain to cater to the growing global demand for disinfectants, sanitizers, and other chemicals, thereby accelerating revenue growth of the market. Capitalizing on the emerging trends such as sustainable packaging, rising demand for consumer personal care products, increasing need for packaged drinking water, and a paradigm shift to regional and local value chain have significantly contributed to the market revenue growth and are expected to be prevalent over the coming years.

Materials and chemicals industry has observed large-scale mergers and acquisition activities and other strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, brand promotions, agreements, and government and corporate deals, among others. Development of a robust product pipeline and increasing investment to accelerate research and development activities are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The report further segments the Plastic Recycling market on the basis of types, applications, end-use, and regions. It offers insights into key factors expected to influence revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment and offers CAGR and revenue for each segment across key geographical regions. Regional analysis covers assessment of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, import/export, consumer preferences, economic growth and investment opportunities, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, technological advancements, market share, market size, and a country-wise analysis to impart clear understanding of the regional scope of the global Plastic Recycling market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Others

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Sheets

Polymer Foam

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

