SUPREME COURT VOTES TO UPHOLD OFFPREMISE SIGN REGULATIONS, SAN JOSE ABLE TO REGULATE EXISTING & PROHIBIT NEW BILLBOARDS
This is a big win for San Jose and cities across the country and a loss for the billboard industry.
No Digital Billboards in San Jose believes that the values of the public not the billboard industry should set the aesthetic and environmental standards for San Jose.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The billboard industry’s claim that the First Amendment prevents regulating off-premise billboards advertising products and services not available at the location of the sign differently than regulating on-premise signs identifying a business was firmly rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling issued April 21 [Case No. 20-1029 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS v. REAGAN NATIONAL ADVERTISING OF AUSTIN, LLC, ET AL.]
— Jason Hemp
“This is a big win for San Jose and cities across the country and a big loss for the billboard industry,” said Jason Hemp a founding member of No Digital Billboards in San Jose, a grassroots organization leading community opposition to new digital billboards. “No longer will billboard companies be easily able to claim the First Amendment protects them from regulation by local government.”
Case in point was last week’s ruling by the California Superior Court that digital billboards erected adjacent to Highway 101 & 880 and along Highway 87 without permits were not protected by the First Amendment and violated San Jose’s existing ban on new billboards on private property. The Court called for their removal and the decision was not appealed.
On Feb. 15 of this year the City Council approved two digital billboards at the San Jose Airport, the first of at least 22 mostly on public buildings as a result of quietly revoking, without adequate public outreach, the 1972 ban on billboards on public property.
Notably, 93% of over 2,000 respondents to a 2021 Planning Department survey oppose new digital billboards on freeway facing locations and 80% on downtown landmark public buildings.
Despite such public opposition, the City Council (with the exception of Matt Mahan) has repealed the decades long ban on new billboards on public property in San Jose.
No Digital Billboards in San Jose believes that the values of the public not the billboard industry should set the aesthetic and environmental standards for San Jose. “Accordingly, we intend to make billboard policy an issue in the campaigns for Mayor and City Council,” declared Mr. Hemp.
Web: www.billboardsno.org
Email: info@billboardsno.org
Twitter: @BillboardsNo
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhWYWzj2bjc
Les Levitt
No Digital Billboards in San Jose
+1 408-373-6624
info@billboardsno.org
NO DIGITAL BILLBOARDS IN SAN JOSE