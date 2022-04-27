Homicide: 5000 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:35 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located the driver of a vehicle, an adult male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Zekariya Elmi, of Alexandria, VA.

