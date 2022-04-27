Play Harder and Recover Faster with Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drink

/EIN News/ -- WV, USA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For elite athletes as well as exercise lovers at all levels of fitness, there are few things more rewarding than completing a difficult workout. The feeling of accomplishment and purpose can be felt in the sweat and sore muscles.

But the workout is only one part of the health and wellness routine. Another important component is recovery. Unfortunately, this is an area that is too often overlooked as essential to achieving your fitness goals. By neglecting a dedicated recovery plan, athletes are more susceptible to soreness, injuries, and decreased results.

So, what is the best way to recover after a hard workout? At Revitalize Sports , they have discovered that the answer lies in active recovery, taking time to stretch and cool down, and refueling your body with the right ingredients.

With their Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drink, they have created a formula that combines the best in recovery ingredients: important vitamins and minerals, electrolytes, and cbd – each with a specific purpose to help athletes recover faster and continue on their path toward athletic excellence.

Essential Vitamins and Minerals

There are several essential minerals that athletes should target in their recovery: magnesium, calcium, sodium (salt), and potassium. With the correct combination of minerals, you give your body the right tools to relax, repair, and recover.

Magnesium : This is vital to supporting healthy muscle function. After a particularly challenging exercise, magnesium helps muscles relax after contracting during the workout. This can help you reduce muscle cramps and spasms.

: This is vital to supporting healthy muscle function. After a particularly challenging exercise, magnesium helps muscles relax after contracting during the workout. This can help you reduce muscle cramps and spasms. Calcium: In addition to preventing muscle cramps, calcium is also instrumental in muscle growth as well as regulating your heartbeat. Because it influences nerve impulses, it also plays a role in reducing muscle spasms.

In addition to preventing muscle cramps, calcium is also instrumental in muscle growth as well as regulating your heartbeat. Because it influences nerve impulses, it also plays a role in reducing muscle spasms. Sodium : Although most people know that excess salt can be detrimental to your health, fewer realize that salt deficiency can also be dangerous. Sodium regulates muscle contractions, nerve impulses, and fluid levels in the body. Without the proper balance of salt and water, athletes can suffer from dehydration and organ failure.

: Although most people know that excess salt can be detrimental to your health, fewer realize that salt deficiency can also be dangerous. Sodium regulates muscle contractions, nerve impulses, and fluid levels in the body. Without the proper balance of salt and water, athletes can suffer from dehydration and organ failure. Potassium: Most commonly found in bananas, potassium helps to regulate the electrical signals sent to the muscles. During recovery, potassium allows your muscles to relax and contract properly.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are something that have appeared in health and fitness journals as well as recovery drinks for years. But what do they do – and how can they help you make a full recovery?

Electrolytes are crucial in sending water into and out of the cells. Simply put, they help your cells repair microtears in the muscle fibers, support rehydration in the body, help you recover and maintain a stable body temperature, and enhance cell regeneration.

At Revitalize Sports , their recovery drink is strengthened by electrolytes and essential minerals, giving your body exactly what it needs to begin the recovery process fast.

CBD

Although CBD is only starting to gain appreciation for its healing properties, the team at Revitalize Sports have understood its significance for years. CBD has been shown to relieve muscle pain, especially delayed onset muscle soreness.

CBD is also essential in reducing muscle damage caused by microtears that occur during intense workout sessions. It contributes to relaxation, pain relief, and reduced inflammation in the body, allowing athletes to recover faster and return to their workout with less physical damage.

Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drink

At Revitalize Sports , they have designed a recovery formula that leverages the healing properties of essential vitamins and minerals, electrolytes, and CBD. Together, these ingredients promote faster and more effective healing.

Finally, their proprietary formula eliminates sugar intake – which can slow the recovery process.

For athletes of all abilities and fitness levels, Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drink can help maximize potential, speed recovery, and allow you to reach your most ambitious fitness goals.

The company is looking to locate additional manufacturing and distribution in other states. “We are looking to sign up chain stores and distribution companies. As we continue to grow, we are confident that we will obtain the necessary capital through stockholders to sell both domestically and internationally,” says Mersaydes Humphrey, CEO.

To learn more about Revitalize Sports and their line of recovery drinks, please visit www.revitalizesports.com .



Contact Information:

Mersaydes Humphrey

contact@revitalizesports.com





