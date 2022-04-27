Xtreme International Realty Partners with LikeRE.com

Download the LikeRE mobile app Join the Xtreme team today!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LikeRE.com , Inc. a leading social network for real estate professionals, buyers, sellers and renters, today announced a new partnership with Xtreme International Realty, one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Florida, serving the greater areas of West Palm Beach, Lake Placid, Sebring, Davie and Coral Springs."We are incredibly pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Xtreme International Realty, that provides products, services and resources to Xtreme agents and their clients that can't be matched in Florida,” said Beau La Point, chief executive officer of LikeRE.com, Inc. "In addition to providing a fast and easy way to promote their rapidly growing market share and newly-released cryptocurrency token in front of online home shoppers, we are bringing significant value through prominent branding on their agents on LikeRE, along with dedicated broker pages.""Florida is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country right now and we are incredibly proud to build this relationship with LikeRE.com during the spring home shopping season," said Tony Martinez, Co-Owner/Broker of Xtreme International Realty. "Now, through this innovative social media platform, our agents can expand their reach to a very engaged audience of home shoppers and other real estate professionals. I see no limits to what we can accomplish together!"Through the LikeRE Partnership Program, real estate professionals are empowered with unmatched technology to serve their clients while growing their business. Additionally, real estate professionals are receiving timely and relevant education and information about the real estate industry from LikeRE. The Brokerages receive attribution, branding, a link back directly to their websites and tools that allow them to compete with other agencies, regardless of size.To learn more about the LikeRE partnership program, email partnership@LikeRE.com or call 303-941-3600.About LikeRE.com, Inc.More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network, all in effort to change the way the industry connects, learns, and sells real estate in the future. LikeRE.com is a safe and secure social networking marketplace that has led to greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the ability to save time and money during their home shopping experience.To learn more about investing in LikeRE, please visit https:// www.LikeRE.com/invest About Xtreme International Realty.Xtreme has become one of the fastest growing Real Estate companies in Broward county, with offices in Davie, Coral Springs, Lake Placid, Sebring and West Palm Beach Florida, servicing more than 200 hundred successful sales associates. Xtreme agents specialize in residential, commercial, luxury homes, income properties, new construction, rental property, short sales and foreclosures.For more information, please visit https://www

