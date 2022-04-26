Governor Abbott Receives Broadband Champion Award In Beaumont

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the Broadband Champion Award from Connect the Future Texas in Beaumont. During a press conference at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School, the Governor thanked Connect the Future Texas for their tireless efforts to expand broadband throughout the Lone Star State and highlighted the legislative broadband achievements of last session. The Broadband Champion Award is given by Connect the Future Texas to Texans who are committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure every Texan has access to reliable broadband connectivity in an increasingly digital age. "From students and teachers to medical professionals to small business owners, broadband is an essential tool for every single person who calls Texas home—which is why we have worked tirelessly to expand broadband access in every corner of our state," said Governor Abbott. "No matter where you live in Texas, we are committed to ensuring that every Texan has access to fast and reliable internet so that our children can learn, our businesses can thrive, and our communities can stay healthy. The future is online, and we will bring that future to everyone in Texas." Governor Abbott made broadband access an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. He signed several broadband-related bills into law, including House Bill 5 which expands access to broadband internet across Texas by requiring the Broadband Development Office to develop a statewide broadband plan for guiding short- and long-term goals for robust broadband infrastructure throughout Texas. During the 86th Legislative Session, Governor Abbott signed HB 1960 which established the Governor's Broadband Development Council that works to remove barriers to high-speed internet across Texas. Connect the Future Texas is a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the Lone Star State.