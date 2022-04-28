OSRA MEDICAL, LGBTQ+ PHYSICIAN, FIRST TO BRING APRETUDE (INJECTABLE PREP) TO SAN FRANCISCO
Osra Medical, an LGBTQ+ primary care practice announced they are now the first to provide injectable PrEP, Apretude, in San Francisco.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osra Medical, an LGBTQ+ primary care practice and an NGLCC Certified LGBTBE Business Enterprise, announced they are now the first to provide injectable PrEP, Apretude, in San Francisco.
When asked about being the first physician to offer Apretude in San Francisco, Dr. Nas said, “I have always been very inspired by other LGBTQ+ leaders in San Francisco and how they bring their best selves to our community.” He continues saying, “I am really excited to utilize my resources to adapt cutting edge HIV prevention methods and to be among the first to bring it to my community.”
Opening Osra Medical was the first step Dr. Nas had taken towards bringing the best he can offer as a physician. He is proud to announce that with Apretude, those in the LGBTQ+ community have a new option of accessing and utilizing medical care that is dignifying, accessible, high quality and personalized.
About Osra Medical
Osra (Family in Arabic) Medical is medical practice based in San Francisco that was founded in 2019 by Dr. Nasser Mohamed, MD. “I created Osra Medical thinking of patients that had a journey like mine. Those that have been traumatized and marginalized for being who they are. Providing a safe healing space with some sensitive technical medical experience is one of the many pieces an LGBTQ+ person would need to create their new life once they decide to move to an LGBTQ-friendly city like San Francisco. Many patients, LGBTQ or not, have experiences where they felt they did not come first when accessing medical care and they are welcome to seek care from my practice judgement-free ”, says Dr. Nasser Mohamed, MD.
The practice aims to help navigate unique care needs for patients, especially LGBTQ+ individuals, living in San Francisco. The practice offers primary care services, mental health treatment, concierge medicine as well as HIV prevention and/or treatment in an individualized delivery method meant to put the patient first.
Dr. Nasser Mohamed MD
md@osramedical.com
+1 (415) 954-2220
Dr. Nasser Mohamed MD
Osra Medical
+1 415-954-2220
md@osramedical.com
