National Convention and Truck Show – June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois

2022 Convention & Truck Show

2022 Convention & Truck Show

--More than just a truck show--

Our event is ‘more than just a truck show’ – it’s a Convention; a celebration and gathering of members and truck lovers whether they be lifelong or brand-new friends.”
— Executive Director Laurence Gration
KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society kicks off its National Convention & Truck Show, on June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois.

ATHS reports that the 2022 registration numbers look good. “We are tracking ahead of 2021 numbers for both truck and attendee registrations. We are optimistic that truck registrations will be a great turnout with participation from across the States. Hundreds of ATHS dedicated members will make the long road trip, despite any obstacle in their path. Some may have to adjust to demanding time, but most important is their presence,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration. “Our event is ‘more than just a truck show’ – it’s a Convention; a celebration and gathering of members and truck lovers whether they be lifelong or brand-new friends. ATHS is very proud of the educational aspect of the convention, presented by members for members, allowing all to share the experience.”

The ATHS National Convention and Truck Show is open to the public at the Illinois State Fairgrounds located at 801 E. Sangamon Ave, Springfield, Illinois, from June 9 – 11, 2022.

The live truck show and vendor expo are open to the public during the following times:
• Thursday, June 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gate admittance is $15/adult and 12 under are free. Pre-sales can be purchased online (ATHS.org/convention).

The live Convention & Truck Show averages over 1,000 trucks of all shapes and sizes on display with around 10,000 spectators. The event offers historic trucks to view, a vendor expo, and learning sessions with admittance. For more information visit ATHS.org/convention/.

Individuals interested in bringing a truck to the live event in Springfield can sign up online at https://register.aths.org/ or contact ATHS at 816-891-9900 or email convention@ATHS.org

For truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event, there is a virtual option. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2022 National Virtual Truck Show, June 17-18. Virtual truck and attendee registration is at ATHS.org/convention/virtual/

Future National Convention & Truck Show Dates:
Springfield, IL – June 9-11, 2022
Reno, NV – June 8-10, 2023
York, PA – June 6-8, 2024
Madison, WI – June 5-7, 2025*
TBD – June 4-6, 2026
Reno, NV – June 10-12, 2027*
York, PA – June 8-10, 2028
Madison, WI – June 7-9, 2029*
*pending

Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
email us here

You just read:

National Convention and Truck Show – June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
Company/Organization
American Truck Historical Society
10380 N. Ambassador Dr., Ste. 101
Kansas City, Missouri, 64153
United States
+1 816-891-9900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 100,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.

More From This Author
National Convention and Truck Show – June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois
National Convention and Truck Show are Finally Coming to Springfield, Illinois
View All Stories From This Author