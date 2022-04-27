National Convention and Truck Show – June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois
Our event is ‘more than just a truck show’ – it’s a Convention; a celebration and gathering of members and truck lovers whether they be lifelong or brand-new friends.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society kicks off its National Convention & Truck Show, on June 9-11 in Springfield, Illinois.
— Executive Director Laurence Gration
ATHS reports that the 2022 registration numbers look good. “We are tracking ahead of 2021 numbers for both truck and attendee registrations. We are optimistic that truck registrations will be a great turnout with participation from across the States. Hundreds of ATHS dedicated members will make the long road trip, despite any obstacle in their path. Some may have to adjust to demanding time, but most important is their presence,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration. “Our event is ‘more than just a truck show’ – it’s a Convention; a celebration and gathering of members and truck lovers whether they be lifelong or brand-new friends. ATHS is very proud of the educational aspect of the convention, presented by members for members, allowing all to share the experience.”
The ATHS National Convention and Truck Show is open to the public at the Illinois State Fairgrounds located at 801 E. Sangamon Ave, Springfield, Illinois, from June 9 – 11, 2022.
The live truck show and vendor expo are open to the public during the following times:
• Thursday, June 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gate admittance is $15/adult and 12 under are free. Pre-sales can be purchased online (ATHS.org/convention).
The live Convention & Truck Show averages over 1,000 trucks of all shapes and sizes on display with around 10,000 spectators. The event offers historic trucks to view, a vendor expo, and learning sessions with admittance. For more information visit ATHS.org/convention/.
Individuals interested in bringing a truck to the live event in Springfield can sign up online at https://register.aths.org/ or contact ATHS at 816-891-9900 or email convention@ATHS.org
For truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event, there is a virtual option. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2022 National Virtual Truck Show, June 17-18. Virtual truck and attendee registration is at ATHS.org/convention/virtual/
Future National Convention & Truck Show Dates:
Reno, NV – June 8-10, 2023
York, PA – June 6-8, 2024
Madison, WI – June 5-7, 2025*
TBD – June 4-6, 2026
Reno, NV – June 10-12, 2027*
York, PA – June 8-10, 2028
Madison, WI – June 7-9, 2029*
*pending
