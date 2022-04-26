Two Fallen Troopers To Be Added To Iowa Peace Officer Memorial

April 26, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa --- Next Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and the state of Iowa will honor two Iowa State Patrol Troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Each of these officers dedicated their lives to serving Iowans to protect and keep our communities safe.

Please join us on Friday, May 6, 2022, to honor these fallen peace officers, as well as the many other Iowa officers who have given their lives in the line of duty over the last 153 years.

IOWA PEACE OFFICE MEMORIAL CEREMONY

Friday, May 6, 2022 10:00 AM

Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Grounds East of Oran Pape State Office Building 215 East 7th Street Des Moines, Iowa 50319 (Rain Location: State Capitol rotunda)

FACEBOOK LIVE: Iowa State Patrol

2022 Honorees:

Trooper Ted Benda #313, Iowa State Patrol, E.O.W. October 20, 2021

Sergeant Jim K. Smith #426, Iowa State Patrol, E.O.W. April 9, 2021

For more information, please visit the Peace Officer Memorial page on our website.

If you are unable to attend this year's ceremony, we remind you there are many ways you can observe National Police Week, during May 15-21, 2022 . Please take time and thank current peace officers for protecting and serving your community and the great State of Iowa.