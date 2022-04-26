CMA CGM Initiates the Opening of the American Hub of ZEBOX, a Global Incubator and Accelerator

As ZEBOX's founding partner, CMA CGM reaffirms its commitment to the U.S. tech ecosystem and economy

CMA CGM and ZEBOX America are on a mission to create the premier center of innovation for supply chain and logistics in the United States, and we will tirelessly work to make it happen.” — Ed Aldridge, President of CMA CGM America

NORFOLK, VA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the grand opening of ZEBOX North America headquarters located near Washington DC, in the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, Va., one of the top emerging tech epicenters in the United States.

A cooperative business model designed to fuel innovation

ZEBOX brings together the agile innovation of the startup ecosystem with the global impact of corporate partners. The grand opening of ZEBOX’s North American innovation hub is a major step forward in the accelerator’s roadmap for international expansion. Besides its founding partner CMA CGM, nine U.S. supply chain and logistics leaders have already formed strategic partnerships with ZEBOX, including CMA CGM Group subsidiary CEVA Logistics, BNSF Railway, Cargomatic, EDRAY, Ingram Logistics, project44, the Port of Virginia, TRAC Intermodal, and RoadOne.

After a highly competitive application process and rigorous selection committee, ZEBOX AMERICA has also selected its first cohort of eight startups representing the cutting edge of technological innovation set to disrupt the logistics, supply chain, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

CMA CGM: A driving force for innovation and digitalization

Innovation is at the heart of the CMA CGM Group and one of its five core strategic pillars. As a result, the company is constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance customer experience, expand its service offerings and support its quest for sustainable transport.

In 2018, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, initiated ZEBOX to fuel transformative innovation in the logistics industry and beyond. Leveraging CMA CGM’s vast experience, internal expertise and industry connections, ZEBOX has quickly become the benchmark for innovation in the transport and logistics industry with locations in Europe, the Caribbean and now the United States.

In less than 4 years, ZEBOX has supported nearly 80 startups, building successful businesses that have raised millions of dollars in venture funding and created significant numbers of new, high-skilled jobs.

CMA CGM more than ever committed to the U.S. economy

The CMA CGM Group has a long commitment toward the U.S economy. As the largest export carrier in the U.S. and on the Transpacific, the CMA CGM Group continues to show its commitment to the U.S. economy and its American customers. CMA CGM began its operations in the country in 1997 and decided to open its U.S. headquarters in Norfolk in 2005.

Its subsidiary American President Lines LLC (APL) has been a trusted partner to the U.S. government for ocean transportation and in-country logistics since WWI. The Group is also present in the U.S through CEVA Logistics, a world reference in third-party logistics. CEVA Logistics provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies.

Ed Aldridge, President of CMA CGM America, said, “The launch of ZEBOX America truly illustrates CMA CGM’s commitment to our U.S. customers, partners and team members. Our desire is to find innovative approaches and bring solutions to the table that will transform the industry and help our nation adapt to the ever-changing business landscape. CMA CGM and ZEBOX America are on a mission to create the premier center of innovation for supply chain and logistics in the United States, and we will tirelessly work to make it happen.”

Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX AMERICA, said, “At ZEBOX, we’re dedicated to forging connections to imagine the future of global logistics, mobility, and supply networks, and our new workspace embodies those values. From our new headquarters, we’ll be working with inspirational founders and legendary industry leaders to chart a new course for the supply chain, logistics, and Industry 4.0 sectors. It’s a thrilling time to be launching our new HQ, and I can’t wait to see what our startup family and our corporate partners achieve in the months and years to come.”