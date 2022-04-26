Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,444 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland

Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland

New Resolution Frames Urgency for Bold Transformation Needed to Achieve Excellent and Equitable Outcomes for Every Maryland Child

BALTIMORE, MD (April 26, 2022)With the return of full-time, in-person instruction across the State, today the Maryland State Board of Education signed a resolution to enact bold, transformative change in Maryland’s public schools to achieve excellent and equitable outcomes for every Maryland child. The resolution underscores the State Board of Education’s commitment and partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education to lead the implementation of the once-in-a-generation Blueprint for Maryland’s Future with a new strategic plan, so that all students are prepared and poised for success in their college and career choices.

Committed to ensuring a bright future for every Maryland child, Board members signed the resolution, which outlines the mission of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and the promise to work collaboratively and transparently with families, educators, local education agencies, local boards of education and other stakeholders in its implementation.

“This time last year, we issued a resolution calling for the return of in-person, full-time instruction for every Maryland child, because we knew our children were best served by their school communities. Having achieved that, we now turn our undivided attention to the urgent need to boldly transform our school communities to places where every child can achieve and succeed,” said Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “Today’s resolution calls for us to define the educational experience in Maryland to one that mirrors the vision of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to provide an equitable and excellent education for every Maryland child. Every child.” 

“We have said it before – we cannot accept a return to normal, because normal was not good enough, especially for those who have been historically underserved. Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “As the Board and Department develop the strategic plan, we will remain collaborative as we engage all stakeholders to move forward and become better. We are seizing the opportunity presented by this moment to get this right for Maryland’s children.”

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is landmark legislation intended to transform Maryland’s early childhood, primary, and secondary education system into a world class education system. Through major policy and funding reforms, the mission of the Blueprint is to elevate student performance and eliminate achievement and opportunity gaps.

The resolution pointed to startling data that even before the pandemic, the education experience in Maryland did not prepare all students for post-secondary success. In 2019, 57 percent of 10th-grade students and 59 percent of third-grade student were not proficient in English language arts. Seventy-three percent of students were not proficient in Algebra I. It further states that the pandemic only exacerbated the broad achievement gaps among historically underserved student groups that were present before the health emergency. In 2019, children of color and economically disadvantaged backgrounds were less likely to achieve in these subject areas: 75 percent of Black boys were not proficient in math in third grade, and 76 percent of students eligible for Free and Reduced-Priced Meals were not proficient in English language arts in third grade.

To view the resolution, visit: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/2022/0426/ResolutiononTransformation042622.pdf

###

04.26.22 MSBE Resolution Press Release

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education Signs Resolution to Take Transformative Action to Create World-Class Education System in Maryland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.