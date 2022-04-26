John Schneider Performs Death-Defying Car Jump at 5th Annual “Bo’s Extravaganza” Fan Weekend
Thousands were in attendance as Schneider performed the 150-foot jump with cameras rolling for his upcoming film, “Double or Nothing.”
The jump, and the whole weekend was absolutely awesome.”HOLDEN, LA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, filmmaker and musician John Schneider has officially added “Stunt Man” to his already lengthy resume, with a death-defying 150-foot car jump on Sunday, April 24. While not his first jump, it was definitely his most significant.
— John Schneider
The extreme stunt took place at Schneider’s 5thannual Bo’s Extravaganza fan weekend in Holden, Louisiana, with cameras rolling for his upcoming film, “Double or Nothing,” which he wrote, stars in and is also directing. The current production is the third film in Maven Entertainment’s “Smokey and the Bandit” inspired franchise that started with 2020’s “Stand On It” and 2021’s “Poker Run.”
Thousands of fans looked on as Schneider jumped the movie’s star car, a custom-built T-Top Mopar Challenger, over 150 feet before crashing down onto a sea of boxes.
“With my eyes on the ramp, target in front of me, and foot to the floor, I had one thought,” says Schneider. “This is what going out with a bang is all about!”
Schenider is referencing the fact that this year’s Bo’s Extravaganza will be the last. He says, “A wise man once said, you should always strive to end a journey on the highest note possible. We sure did. The jump, and the whole weekend was absolutely awesome.”
Not only did Schneider take his stunt work to a new level, but large crowds shattered attendance records from previous years with over 8,000 fans coming out for the weekend music festival, which included live performances, celebrity appearances, a car show, extreme stunts and more.
Schneider was joined by fellow “The Dukes of Hazzard” cast members Tom Wopat and Byron Cherry, as well as “Stand On It” and “Poker Run” co-stars Mindy Robinson andDion Baia. Actors Quinton Aaron and Jae Head of the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side” were also in attendance to the delight of fans. In addition, the weekend included live performances by John Schneider, Cody McCarver, Keith Burns, J Edwards, Rona Barrett, Jay Jones, Louisiana LeRoux, Rockin' Dopsie Jr, Jo-EL Sonnier and the Louisiana Yard Dogs.
“This festival had off the chart entertainment with great musical performances and monster truck rides,” said Alicia Allain, Schneider’s wife and manager. “Thousands of people from out of state descended onto Holden, Louisiana. We’re setting our sites now on the studio drive-in opening, sometime after Mother’s Day.”
“Working with John, Alicia and their team on this event was rewarding on so many levels,” says Chris Gabel of Deep South Entertainment, who co-produced the fan event. “Needless to say, we all consider Bo’s 2022 to be a massive success!”
“Stand On It” and “Poker Run” are available now at CineflixDOD.com (streaming) and JohnSchneiderStudios.com (DVD).
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own films, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and Poker Run (2021). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network.
For more information, visit https://johnschneiderstudios.com.
