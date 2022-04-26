Councilmember Craig Rice to be Joined by County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams, MCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight for Grand Opening of the ignITe Hub on May 14

MARYLAND, April 26 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The ignITe Hub will serve as a center for innovation, technology training for students, community members

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2022—Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight will join students and community members to celebrate the grand opening of the ignITe Hub on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m.

The ignITe Hub is a physical and virtual space where students, lifelong learners, faculty, businesses and community members will grow their technology and coding skills, create apps, collaborate to solve problems and create or improve existing products and services.

Located on Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus, the innovative new space features learning pods, state-of-the-art technology and instructional classes on tech skills such as app coding and design. The ignITe Hub will equip community members with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the 21st century, empowering the next generation of IT professionals.

The grand opening event will feature speakers, live coding demonstrations by MCPS middle and high school students and a tour of the new space.

Speakers include:

Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams

Montgomery County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight

Where: ignITe Hub, 900 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

When: Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Members of the media who wish to join must RSVP by 9 a.m. on May 14 by emailing Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov.

For more information contact: Genevieve Kurtz, public information officer at Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-672-2750 or Sky Brandt, public information officer at Benjamin.Brandt@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7884.

# # #