Deceased Suspect Identified: 2900 Block of Van Ness Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau have identified the deceased shooting suspect from the Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:19 pm, members of the Second District responded to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located 3 victims in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. An adult male, adult female, and a juvenile female were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. A short time later, members located a fourth victim, who is an adult female, suffering from a graze wound. The fourth victim was treated on the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, a suspect was developed who resided in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. Tactical officers gained entry to an apartment within the residence and located an adult male suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The suspect remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Raymond Spencer, of Northwest, DC.

Inside the apartment, several firearms, pictured below, and large quantities of ammunition were found. Further investigation revealed, the suspect recently purchased firearms in the state of Virginia and had obtained a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit. There were no firearms registered to the suspect in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners for their assistance with this case and the investigation.

