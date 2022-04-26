Closures Scheduled for Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Ramps & Route 3037 Waltz Mill Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closures of the eastbound Interstate 70 ramps at the Madison and Yukon interchanges (Exits 53 and 54) and a portion of Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) between the roundabout at Waltzmill Flats Road and the I-70 eastbound ramps. The closures are anticipated to begin Wednesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The closure of the eastbound I-70 on ramp at the Yukon interchange (Exit 53) is anticipated to remain in place through early June while the eastbound I-70 off ramp is anticipated to remain in place through late June.

The closures of the eastbound I-70 on and off ramps at the Madison interchange (Exit 54) are anticipated to remain in place through late July.

The portion of Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) between the roundabout at Waltzmill Flats Road and the I-70 eastbound ramps is anticipated to be closed through late June.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform reconstruction of the interchanges.

A posted detour will be place.

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination north of the interchanges:

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination north of the Yukon interchange, traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53).

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination north of the Madison interchange, traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Madison off ramp (Exit 54).

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination south of the interchanges:

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination south of the Yukon interchange, traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53), Huntingdon Road, and Wyano Waltz Mill Road.

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination south of the Madison interchange, traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53), Huntingdon Road, and Wyano Waltz Mill Road.

Traffic attempting to enter eastbound I-70 from the Yukon and Madison interchanges:

Traffic will follow Wyano Waltz Mill Road, Huntingdon Road, and westbound I-70 to utilize the Mt. Pleasant/West Newton interchange (Exit 51) to be redirected to eastbound I-70.

Traffic travelling northbound on Waltz Mill Road from south of I-70:

Traffic will follow Wyano Waltz Mill Road, Huntingdon Road, and westbound I-70 to the Mt. Pleasant/West Newton interchange (Exit 51) to be redirected to eastbound I-70 to the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to be redirected to westbound I-70 to the Madison off ramp (Exit 54), Hunker Waltz Mill Road, and Waltz Mill Road.

Traffic travelling southbound on Waltz Mill Road from north of I-70:

Traffic will follow Hunker Waltz Mill Road and westbound I-70 to the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53), Huntingdon Road, and Wyano Waltz Mill Road.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #