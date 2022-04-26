Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,441 in the last 365 days.

Department of Insurance and Financial Services

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial empowerment and education services to Michigan residents. DIFS regulates banks, credit unions, insurance companies, insurance agents, insurance agencies, mortgage licensees, and consumer finance-related entities. Learn more about DIFS.

You just read:

Department of Insurance and Financial Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.