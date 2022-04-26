The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial empowerment and education services to Michigan residents. DIFS regulates banks, credit unions, insurance companies, insurance agents, insurance agencies, mortgage licensees, and consumer finance-related entities. Learn more about DIFS.