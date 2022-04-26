Submit Release
Serious Workplace Injury in Regina Leads to Charge for Company

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2022

On April 13, 2022, Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. was found guilty in Regina Provincial Court regarding one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

The company was charged with contravening subsection 91(1) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, did not provide approved industrial protective headwear and require a worker to use it where there is a risk of injury to the head of a worker, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on February 6, 2019, in Regina when a worker was injured while operating an overhead crane.

As a result of this violation, the court imposed a fine of $5,000, along with a surcharge of $2,000 for a total amount of $7,000.

Under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020 employers are required to report to the Occupational Health and Safety Branch of the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety all serious injuries, fatalities and dangerous occurrences that occur in the workplace. Employers can call 1-800-567-7233 to make a report.

For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-3370 Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

