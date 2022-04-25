Trungnam Group builds a modern gifted school in Hoà Bình

VIETNAM, April 25 -

Representatives of Trungnam Group and Hòa Bình Province start the construction work on the Hoàng Văn Thụ Gifted High School in the province on April 22. — Photo courtesy of Trungnam Group

HOÀ BÌNH — On April 24, 2021, Trungnam Group (TNG) and the People's Committee of the mountainous northern province of Hoà Bình began construction work on the Hoàng Văn Thụ Gifted High School, the only specialised high school in the province.

The construction is funded by the social responsibility source of TNG with a total cost of investment of VNĐ195 billion (US$8.2 million). Spanning 4.4 ha, the school will be built with modern and scientific design, meeting national standards to match the needs of 1,600 students with 56 classrooms and 45 function rooms. Construction scale includes six blocks of classrooms, department rooms, dormitory block, multi-purpose house and ancillary works. Once completed, the project will bring a modern educational environment up to national standards, which will be the driving force to attract good teachers and gifted students to the school.

TNG’s chairman Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh, said: "Trungnam Group is very pleased to contribute to the educational development of Hoà Bình Province by investing in the construction of a unique gifted high school in the local area. With the hope that the investment will bring positive results, contributing to helping Hoàng Văn Thụ High School become a typical example of educational innovation, taking a pioneering role for other high schools to study. We believe the school will develop stronger in the coming time, thereby creating high-quality human resources and contributing to the overall development of the city."

In 2022, as a major player in energy, infrastructure, real estate, and IT, Trungnam Group has been pursuing a sustainable development strategy rooted in the three pillars of People, Profit, and Planet.

The group has set the "sustainable development" direction for the next five years and harmonised growth with environmental benefits while promoting corporate social responsibility.

CEO of the group Nguyễn Tâm Tiến said: “To our Group, building schools is both humane and wise. We want to contribute to the local education.”

Up to now, TNG has completed and put into use four high-quality schools in Đà Nẵng, Ninh Thuận, Hà Nam and Bến Tre. In the near future, it will continue to complete and put into use the sponsored work of Kỳ Sơn High School in Nghệ An province.

Tiến said not only big schools, they also build smaller schools for remote areas in Việt Nam. — VNS