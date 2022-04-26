Minister of National Security opens the Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union's new Head Office

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 26 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. joined the Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union (TTPCU) to officially open its new Head Office at 33-35 Eastern Main Road, Barataria on Saturday April 23, 2022.

Delivering remarks at the Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Minister Hinds congratulated the TTPCU on the acquisition of an impressive, climate-smart Flagship Building. He commended the organization on a worthy investment, which he said, is testament to the TTPCU’s progression and dedication to providing the best customer care and service to its members.

Minister Hinds further expressed gratitude to the TTPCU for its commitment, since its establishment in 1956, to offering financial security to members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), an organization from which it draws sixty (60) percent of its membership. He took the opportunity to commend the nation’s police officers for their dedication to safeguarding the public and gave assurance of his interest in the overall welfare of police officers.

The Minister stated, “As a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, as a Member of Parliament and as the Minister of National Security, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is important to me and to all of us. Your work as a credit union has continued to support the Police Service. When we call on police officers to make the kinds of sacrifices and contributions that they have and must continue to do, we demand a lot from them and it is your organization that provides them with opportunities for their personal growth and development and financial stability.”

He continued, “I know of many police officers who have done particularly well and are in a strong financial position today because of this credit union. I thank you for that. This business of policing is very stressful and all the support that can be given to our police officers, your members, is indeed welcomed.”

Minister Hinds urged members of the TTPS as well as non-police members to expand their financial education and explore the benefits of the many products and services offered by the TTPCU, so they can secure a better financial future for themselves and their families.

Also in attendance at the event were Minister of Public Utilities, the Honourable Marvin Gonzales; Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan, Mr. Saddam Hosein; Chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, Alderman Anthony Roberts; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, Mr. Farook Hosein; Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. McDonald Jacob; President of the Board of Directors, Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union, Mr. Auldric Neptune and President of the Cooperative Credit Union League, Mr. Joseph Remy.