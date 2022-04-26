Rookie Zach Morris headlines Opening Night at Colorado National Speedway
April 30th is Colorado National Speedway Opening Night, featuring great local talent like Zach Morris and Nick Cooper. The gates open at 6:30pm.
I've been racing since I was 7 years old but I don't think I've ever been as excited about a season opener as I'm for this year!”DACONO, COLORADO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday April 30th kicks-off Colorado National Speedway's 2022 NASCAR season! The track will be eagerly welcoming back fans in this post-covid era with the best asphalt racing in the region. Night one will host the Figure8, Super Stock, Great American Modifieds, and features the Super Late Model division. Each division is compelling with great stories that build off of last year's action. In the Figure8's we get a chance to see Travis Sanders try to continue building off his early success. Troy Witthar will be looking to make his mark this year in the Super Stock Division in a very crowded field of tight competitors. Holly Clark will be showcasing her new car, while Kyle Clegg looks to improve on his Rookie of the Year performance in the Modified division.
— Zach Morris
None of those are more compelling than the arrival of Zach Morris to the Super Late Model Division in the number 89 for his first full season. The sixteen-year-old tested the waters last year in a single Super Late Model(SLM) race where he finished top 10 and followed that up with a 6th place finish at the Chilly Willy in Tucson earlier this year while he was still just 15. Zach was recently featured in the Prep Rally segment on 9news with Scotty Gange. We caught up with him during a recent practice and asked him about his first full season in the SLM division.
"I can't wait for the season! The team at Rocky Mountain Motorsports has my car where I need it and we've had great support from VanDoorn racing. As a rookie, I'm really excited to get a chance to race against the best drivers in Colorado and that's what the Super Late Model division represents." Zach's teammate Nick Cooper might be the man to beat this year and we were curious if that was intimidating for Zach. "Actually, I think it's great knowing the guy you are looking up to on your team is one of the best. He's been a great role model and I try to use all of that as motivation to get better. If I'm not holding up the trophy, I want it to be Nick." Zach is looking to follow up on his 2021 season where he was the first person in track history to win Rookie of the Year honors in both the Matco Tools Pro Truck series and AC Transmission Legend series during the same season and his 2020 season where he was the Bandolero Outlaw National Champion.
Kevin Steinke, who owns the Rocky Mountain Motorsports (RMM) team and serves as its leader added, "We've worked incredibly hard preparing for this year in order to be ready for opening night. The RMM team has the opportunity to do something special this year and having two great cars gives me a lot of confidence as an owner. We have the team, drivers, and focus to capitalize on it!"
If you're a fan of great racing, great stories, and Saturday night under the lights, get your seat in a seat at Colorado National Speedway on Saturday, April 30th at 6:30 PM for an incredible start to the racing season!
Stephen Jones
RPM Direct
email us here