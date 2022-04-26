Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces April MeetingApr21

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (April 21, 2022) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT.

The council will review three Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI) applications, 14 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) public facility applications, three senior/community center applications, one post-disaster application, one CDBG job creation application and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) application.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations to the Governor on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), block grant funding, and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available in the East Conference room of the JR Williams Building at 700 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho 83702.

Meeting ID: 873 4030 7844

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

For the full list of the Idaho Commerce Economic Advisory Council members, click here.

To learn more about Community Development Block Grant funding, click here.

To learn more about the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive, click here.

###