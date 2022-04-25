Coleman “Cole” Blease, the longest active serving appellate justice in California will retire from the Third District Court of Appeal in June, 43 years to the day after he first took the bench, the court announced Monday.
Apr 25, 2022
You just read:
Cole Blease, Longest Serving Appellate Justice, to Retire From Third District Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.