Cole Blease, Longest Serving Appellate Justice, to Retire From Third District Court

Coleman “Cole” Blease, the longest active serving appellate justice in California will retire from the Third District Court of Appeal in June, 43 years to the day after he first took the bench, the court announced Monday.

Apr 25, 2022

Cole Blease, Longest Serving Appellate Justice, to Retire From Third District Court

