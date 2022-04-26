California does not have to require prison workers to get COVID vaccines, court rules

California does not have to require state prison employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus because it is taking other precautions to protect health care in the nation’s largest prison system, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
Apr 26, 2022
