Global Pine Chemicals Market 2022-27 : Industry Share, Size , Analysis, Growth | IMARC group

The global pine chemicals market size reached US$ 5.12 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pine chemicals market reached a value of US$ 5.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Pine chemicals are co-products derived from pine trees belonging to the genus Pinus. They are obtained by the distillation of carbonization or oleoresin of wood. Pine chemicals find application in inks, perfumes, adhesives, paints, soaps and home cleaners, automobile tires, flavors of food products, and food additives. They also find industrial applications as a frothing agent and floor tiling, heat melt ingredient, pressure-sensitive and rubber adhesive when used along with gum rosin. Pine chemicals offer various advantages such as improved product performance, increased reuse of materials, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, they are gaining prominence across various end-user industries.

Pine Chemicals Market Trends and Drivers:

The global pine chemicals market is primarily driven by the significant growth of the mining industry. Pine chemicals are used to extract and recover minerals from ores, improving the efficiency and productivity of the mining process.

In addition to this, the rising environmental concerns have increased the demand for environment-friendly products such as pine chemicals. Pine chemicals are employed as anti-wear, demulsifying and emulsifying agents, and rust and corrosion inhibitors, which is fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements and rapid industrialization and urbanization are also anticipated to positively impact the market in the upcoming years.

Global Pine Chemicals Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd, Arboris LLC, DRT (Firmenich SA), Eastman Chemical Company, Forchem Oyj, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation, OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik and SunPine AB.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, source and application

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tall Oil

• Rosin

• Turpentine

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Pine Trunks

• Aged Pine Stumps

• Kraft Pulp

Breakup by Application:

• Adhesives and Coatings

• Solvents and Disinfectants

• Printing Ink

• Synthetic Rubber

• Flavors and Fragrances

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

